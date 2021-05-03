Milestone Advisory Partners Takes Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXRH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 315.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,141,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,227,000 after purchasing an additional 866,565 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,676,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,426,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $658,613,000 after buying an additional 468,138 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,514,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 516,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,402,000 after buying an additional 245,394 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $75,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $6,888,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,036,295 shares in the company, valued at $298,771,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,071 shares of company stock worth $10,386,397. Company insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $107.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 137.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.54 and a 200-day moving average of $84.05. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $41.68 and a one year high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

TXRH has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.29.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

