Milestone Advisory Partners Takes Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 49,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,381,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $179.38 on Monday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $189.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 70.35 and a beta of 1.23.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SITE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.88.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total value of $600,852.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,624.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $109,335.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,754.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,050 shares of company stock worth $4,351,422 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

