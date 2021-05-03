Milestone Advisory Partners Purchases New Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $153,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,357,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $293,759.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,154 shares in the company, valued at $5,222,829.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLAB. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.64.

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $140.95 on Monday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 469.83, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.51.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.11 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

