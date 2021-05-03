Milestone Advisory Partners Makes New $333,000 Investment in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTRA. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Natera by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Todd C. Cozzens sold 29,475 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $2,957,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,163.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,390 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $159,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,433,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 223,664 shares of company stock valued at $22,500,995. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NTRA opened at $110.02 on Monday. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.53 and a 12-month high of $127.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.23 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.20 and a 200-day moving average of $99.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.83 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. As a group, analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

