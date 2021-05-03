Milestone Advisory Partners Has $4.20 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Milestone Advisory Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 18.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,826 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $4,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $81.98 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.72 and a fifty-two week high of $84.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.14.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

