Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,692 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.4% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after acquiring an additional 13,911 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,844,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,595,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 95,986 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 258,755 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,553,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft stock opened at $252.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $173.80 and a 52 week high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Citigroup began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.15.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

