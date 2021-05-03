MGP Ingredients (MGPI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect MGP Ingredients to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $100.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.39 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 10.71%. MGP Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect MGP Ingredients to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MGP Ingredients stock opened at $60.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.74. MGP Ingredients has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $71.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

In other news, VP Michael Rodger Buttshaw sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $180,031.39. Also, Director Terrence P. Dunn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $263,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,310.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,373 shares of company stock worth $895,992 over the last three months. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MGPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on MGP Ingredients from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist lowered MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

