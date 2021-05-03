Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) PT Set at $50.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a $50.00 price objective on Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MEOH. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Methanex from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Methanex from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Methanex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Methanex from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Methanex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Methanex has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.46.

MEOH stock opened at $36.56 on Thursday. Methanex has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $49.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Methanex had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Methanex will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter worth $1,692,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after buying an additional 18,787 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter worth $36,165,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter worth $395,000. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

