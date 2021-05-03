Meter Governance (MTRG) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.06 Million

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. Meter Governance has a market cap of $10.77 million and $1.06 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for $4.64 or 0.00008007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000577 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 59.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Superior Coin (SUP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars.

