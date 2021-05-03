Metal (MTL) Market Capitalization Tops $274.50 Million

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last week, Metal has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar. One Metal coin can now be purchased for $4.19 or 0.00007377 BTC on exchanges. Metal has a market cap of $274.50 million and $99.09 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00073299 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00079935 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00020383 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00072765 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.82 or 0.00886246 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,016.37 or 0.10604198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.84 or 0.00100182 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 coins. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Buying and Selling Metal

