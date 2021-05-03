Meta Price Down 19.5% This Week (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. Meta has a market cap of $47.61 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Meta has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Meta coin can now be bought for about $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00068671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00020407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00073194 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $512.54 or 0.00876708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.36 or 0.00098113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,311.07 or 0.09084589 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00046445 BTC.

Meta Coin Profile

Meta (CRYPTO:MTA) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meta’s official website is mstable.org . The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Meta Coin Trading

