Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.80.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRUS. SVB Leerink began coverage on Merus in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. William Blair began coverage on Merus in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th.

Get Merus alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,750,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 79,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,808,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRUS. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Merus by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,936,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,482,000 after purchasing an additional 411,862 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Merus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,411,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Merus by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 98,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Merus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

MRUS opened at $20.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $798.38 million, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.83. Merus has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $31.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.82.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.53). Merus had a negative net margin of 295.98% and a negative return on equity of 78.70%. The company had revenue of $9.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Merus will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.