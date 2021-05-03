Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 2,837 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management owned about 0.07% of National Health Investors worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in National Health Investors by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in National Health Investors by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NHI opened at $73.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a current ratio of 13.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.96. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $78.56.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.19). National Health Investors had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 80.18%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.40.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

