Meritage Portfolio Management Has $4.12 Million Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $4,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GWW. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 112.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 132.4% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $433.54 on Monday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $263.27 and a 1 year high of $452.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $405.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.06. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.16. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GWW. Oppenheimer upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on W.W. Grainger from $433.00 to $427.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.50.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,898,836.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

