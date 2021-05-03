Meritage Portfolio Management Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 84.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 42,732 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.85.

In other Mastercard news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 498,282 shares of company stock valued at $168,049,528 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA stock opened at $382.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $263.01 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $374.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.66.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

