Meritage Portfolio Management Buys New Shares in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 32,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,554,000. Meritage Portfolio Management owned about 0.08% of Advanced Energy Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter valued at about $700,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 12.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after buying an additional 19,487 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,778,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 11,057 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $110.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $125.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.18 and a 200-day moving average of $101.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 1.81.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $370.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

