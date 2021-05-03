Meritage Portfolio Management Buys 2,327 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 216.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 93,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,726,000 after buying an additional 63,726 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 35.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $2,444,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.95.

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GS stock opened at $348.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $336.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.36 and a 1-year high of $356.85. The company has a market cap of $120.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

See Also: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.