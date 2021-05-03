Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,567,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 39,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 650,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,287 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the first quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 2,751,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,428,000 after purchasing an additional 77,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.3% during the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.22.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.84. 233,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,741,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.83 and its 200 day moving average is $78.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.