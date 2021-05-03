Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,751,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,716 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.6% of AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned approximately 0.11% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $212,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $74.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $188.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

