MediWound (MDWD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect MediWound to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 94.63% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 million. On average, analysts expect MediWound to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ MDWD opened at $4.53 on Monday. MediWound has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $6.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $123.38 million, a PE ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.63.

MDWD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of MediWound in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of MediWound from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MediWound currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.60.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

