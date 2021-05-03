McLean Asset Management Corp Sells 191 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

McLean Asset Management Corp lessened its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.81.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.08. 209,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,318,399. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.50. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $54.07 and a 12 month high of $67.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -567.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

