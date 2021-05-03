McLean Asset Management Corp Invests $224,000 in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,204,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,028 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,120,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $519,799,000 after buying an additional 449,199 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,911.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,715,000 after buying an additional 2,324,138 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,793,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,325,000 after buying an additional 69,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,773,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,871,000 after purchasing an additional 67,987 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $98.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,580,616. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.99. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $66.27 and a 52 week high of $99.31.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

