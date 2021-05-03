McLean Asset Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,666 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 0.6% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 24.6% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 21,383 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 68,290 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 43,838 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Comcast by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 58,146 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist boosted their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.21.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,972,990. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

