MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target Raised to $50.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MXL. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MaxLinear from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised shares of MaxLinear from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of MaxLinear from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.33.

MaxLinear stock opened at $35.99 on Thursday. MaxLinear has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $44.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.13, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $209.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. MaxLinear’s revenue was up 237.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $314,897.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,704 shares in the company, valued at $6,352,536.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis Ling sold 14,879 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $546,952.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 979,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,013,919.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,895 shares of company stock valued at $4,032,646 in the last quarter. 9.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

