Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.10.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist started coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other Maxar Technologies news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.72 per share, with a total value of $53,580.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,977,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,075,000 after buying an additional 151,984 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 996,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,453,000 after acquiring an additional 87,557 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 29.7% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 946,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,784,000 after buying an additional 216,660 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 653,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,213,000 after buying an additional 96,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,131,000. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MAXR traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.20. The company had a trading volume of 31,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.67. Maxar Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $58.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.47). Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.90%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

