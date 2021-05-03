MAV Beauty Brands (MAV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.11 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:MAV opened at C$5.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.54. MAV Beauty Brands has a 1 year low of C$2.13 and a 1 year high of C$7.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.39. The firm has a market cap of C$212.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93.

MAV has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on MAV Beauty Brands to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial lowered MAV Beauty Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on MAV Beauty Brands from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered MAV Beauty Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, MAV Beauty Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.13.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

