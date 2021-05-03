Mathes Company Inc. Sells 1,800 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Mathes Company Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.4% of Mathes Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 157.9% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.32. 24,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,419. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.14. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.51 and a 12 month high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

