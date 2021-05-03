MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $107.72

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $107.72 and last traded at $107.71, with a volume of 1815 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.36.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTZ shares. Barclays lifted their price target on MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on MasTec from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on MasTec from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.85.

The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.28.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $152,864.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,634.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $142,339.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,879 shares of company stock worth $7,383,126. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth $382,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 482,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,863,000 after buying an additional 215,886 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,692,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,357,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MasTec (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

