Maro Market Cap Hits $213.31 Million (MARO)

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Maro coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000762 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maro has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. Maro has a market cap of $213.31 million and $9,570.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00068685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00019142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00070166 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.12 or 0.00848237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00096533 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,228.40 or 0.08993543 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00048683 BTC.

About Maro

Maro (CRYPTO:MARO) is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 938,355,678 coins and its circulating supply is 481,330,522 coins. The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . Maro’s official website is ma.ro/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Maro Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maro using one of the exchanges listed above.

