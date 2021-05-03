Manning & Napier Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,287 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $50,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the first quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 2,751,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,428,000 after purchasing an additional 77,716 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,838,000. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 210.7% in the first quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 20,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.9% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock opened at $74.46 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.83 and its 200 day moving average is $78.47. The company has a market capitalization of $188.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

