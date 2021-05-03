Manning & Napier Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 13.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,453 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $70,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 265,642,111 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 301.1% in the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,118,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,369,000 after buying an additional 839,410 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,119,000 after buying an additional 605,137 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,077.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 614,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,916,000 after buying an additional 595,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 764.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 549,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,815,000 after buying an additional 485,859 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO opened at $385.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.20. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $253.97 and a 12-month high of $386.74.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.