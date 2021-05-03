Manning & Napier Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,236,439 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,260 shares during the quarter. Cabot Oil & Gas comprises about 1.5% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 2.31% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $173,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,941.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. Also, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $368,600.00. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:COG opened at $16.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.85. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.69%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COG. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Johnson Rice restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

