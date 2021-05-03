Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $104.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.65 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.85%. On average, analysts expect Magic Software Enterprises to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $16.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $802.11 million, a PE ratio of 46.83 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $18.35.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This is a boost from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.41%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Magic Software Enterprises from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.