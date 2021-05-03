Macquarie Increases Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target to $55.00

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its target price boosted by Macquarie from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SIX. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.42.

NYSE SIX opened at $46.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.10. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $51.75. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 2.45.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $676,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,406,950.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

