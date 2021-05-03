Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the March 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 449,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after acquiring an additional 28,869 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $418,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,127,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000.

Shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.58. 50,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,944. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day moving average is $20.61. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $15.58 and a 52 week high of $23.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

