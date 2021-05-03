Lundin Mining’s (LUN) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$18.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Haywood Securities raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. National Bankshares reissued an outperform rating and set a C$13.75 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lundin Mining currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$15.44.

TSE LUN opened at C$14.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$5.68 and a one year high of C$16.07. The firm has a market cap of C$10.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$690.15 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.9100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley acquired 66,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$544,612.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,345,272.20.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

