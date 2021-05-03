Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Stock Position Lifted by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,678 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Louisiana-Pacific makes up approximately 2.2% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $9,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. THB Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 41,276 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,700 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,751 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LPX traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.31. The company had a trading volume of 54,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 1.82. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.26.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.00 million. Research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 172.97%.

LPX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

In related news, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $621,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,923 shares of company stock valued at $876,686 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

