Loom Network (LOOM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.72 Million

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. During the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 22.3% higher against the dollar. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $156.91 million and $8.72 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Loom Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00069649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00019264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00072253 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $487.12 or 0.00849109 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.63 or 0.00096964 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00049846 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,143.59 or 0.08965832 BTC.

Loom Network Coin Profile

Loom Network is a coin. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Loom Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.