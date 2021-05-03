Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Price Target Raised to $295.00 at Robert W. Baird

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $280.00 to $295.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

LFUS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Littelfuse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. CL King began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $264.75.

Shares of LFUS opened at $265.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Littelfuse has a 12 month low of $131.81 and a 12 month high of $287.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $268.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.06.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.76 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.15%.

In other news, Director John E. Major sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.06, for a total transaction of $353,781.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,957,934.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Insiders have sold 28,508 shares of company stock worth $7,739,571 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 12,836.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 26,315 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 8.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 18.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

