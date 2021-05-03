Lisk (LSK) One Day Volume Hits $96.86 Million

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded up 13% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. Over the last week, Lisk has traded 36.8% higher against the dollar. Lisk has a total market cap of $774.43 million and $96.86 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can now be bought for approximately $6.05 or 0.00010452 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 40.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00058620 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00027199 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002935 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005406 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006396 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,877,407 coins and its circulating supply is 127,947,139 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.