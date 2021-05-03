Liquity (LQTY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $8.06 Million

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Liquity has a market cap of $463,587.32 and $8.06 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for about $21.57 or 0.00037922 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Liquity has traded 42.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00064929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.21 or 0.00279970 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $671.49 or 0.01180803 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00029631 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $421.69 or 0.00741527 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,168.36 or 1.00529045 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Liquity

The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

