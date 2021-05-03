LinkEye Reaches Market Cap of $9.22 Million (LET)

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 3rd. In the last week, LinkEye has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LinkEye coin can now be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. LinkEye has a market capitalization of $9.22 million and approximately $732,540.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00064504 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.37 or 0.00276742 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004059 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $661.69 or 0.01134787 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00026613 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.16 or 0.00715415 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,338.15 or 1.00048817 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About LinkEye

LinkEye was first traded on September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 829,999,000 coins. The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . LinkEye’s official website is www.linkeye.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

