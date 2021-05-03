Linde (NYSE:LIN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $322.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Linde plc. is an industrial gas and engineering company. Linde plc., formerly known as Praxair Inc., is based in Guildford, UK. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Linde has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $274.81.

Shares of LIN opened at $285.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $172.76 and a fifty-two week high of $292.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $280.70 and its 200-day moving average is $258.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Linde will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.77%.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in Linde by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth $28,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

