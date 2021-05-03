Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.40 Million

Equities analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) will report $12.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.20 million and the lowest is $600,000.00. Lindblad Expeditions reported sales of -$270,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4,692.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full year sales of $159.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $127.10 million to $183.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $396.91 million, with estimates ranging from $373.42 million to $410.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.11).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LIND shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

LIND stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.39. 363,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,501. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.32 million, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 2.66. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $21.91.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 59,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 519,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

