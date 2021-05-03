LifePro Asset Management Sells 307 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

LifePro Asset Management trimmed its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,199 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX opened at $71.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.52 and a 1-year high of $71.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.34, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.91.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.92.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

