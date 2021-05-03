LifePro Asset Management Increases Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

LifePro Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 12.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,385 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica comprises about 3.9% of LifePro Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $12,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 234.4% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 2,354 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth approximately $8,220,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 271.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,131 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,401,000 after acquiring an additional 17,632 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,330.8% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 930 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on LULU. Cowen cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $335.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 78.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $317.22 and its 200-day moving average is $335.83. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.97 and a 52 week high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.