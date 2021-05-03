LifePro Asset Management Has $20.51 Million Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

LifePro Asset Management raised its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the period. The Trade Desk makes up about 6.5% of LifePro Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. LifePro Asset Management owned approximately 0.07% of The Trade Desk worth $20,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in The Trade Desk by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Trade Desk by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on TTD shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $781.57.

In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,152,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 47,596 shares in the company, valued at $33,317,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,787,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 185,678 shares of company stock valued at $146,453,666 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $729.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.76, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.00 and a 12 month high of $972.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $705.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $768.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The business had revenue of $319.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.25 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

