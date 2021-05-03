LifePro Asset Management Cuts Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

LifePro Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in CSX were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $666,341,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $593,993,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of CSX by 27,865.4% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,820,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810,503 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CSX by 521.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,299,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,160 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CSX by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,787,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,749,000 after buying an additional 1,251,547 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.70.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $100.75 on Monday. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $103.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $76.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.03.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total transaction of $3,743,950.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,321.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 17,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $1,771,973.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,408,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,995,701 shares of company stock valued at $201,327,512. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

