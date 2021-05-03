LifePro Asset Management Acquires 10,346 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

LifePro Asset Management boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,346 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of LifePro Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLOT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $72,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $359,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $693,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 62,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter.

BATS FLOT opened at $50.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.77 and its 200 day moving average is $50.76. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

