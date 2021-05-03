Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Shares Sold by ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lessened its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,681 shares during the period. Liberty Latin America comprises approximately 0.3% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $4,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 58.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LILAK traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,278. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average of $11.87. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $14.93. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.44.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

